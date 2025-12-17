Harvard Morgue Scandal: Manager Jailed for Organ Trafficking

A former manager of Harvard Medical School's morgue was sentenced to eight years in prison for a shocking conspiracy involving the theft and sale of human organs and body parts donated for medical research.

Cedric Lodge, who served in this role for over 20 years before his arrest in 2023, was handed the sentence by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Pennsylvania, following his guilty plea in May. Lodge was charged with transporting stolen goods across state lines.

Denise Lodge, his wife, faced a one-year sentence for her part in selling stolen remains. The scandal, which has raised outrage and emotional turmoil among affected families, has resulted in lawsuits against Harvard for mishandling loved ones' bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)