Harvard Morgue Scandal: Manager Jailed for Organ Trafficking

Cedric Lodge, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, receives an eight-year prison sentence for stealing and selling cadaver parts intended for research. His wife, Denise Lodge, is also sentenced for her involvement. The scandal has provoked emotional distress among affected families, leading to lawsuits against Harvard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A former manager of Harvard Medical School's morgue was sentenced to eight years in prison for a shocking conspiracy involving the theft and sale of human organs and body parts donated for medical research.

Cedric Lodge, who served in this role for over 20 years before his arrest in 2023, was handed the sentence by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Pennsylvania, following his guilty plea in May. Lodge was charged with transporting stolen goods across state lines.

Denise Lodge, his wife, faced a one-year sentence for her part in selling stolen remains. The scandal, which has raised outrage and emotional turmoil among affected families, has resulted in lawsuits against Harvard for mishandling loved ones' bodies.

