Global Outcry Over Hong Kong Political Prosecutions

On Wednesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven condemned the prosecution of Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy advocate in Hong Kong who was recently found guilty of collusion with foreign forces.

The ministers expressed grave concern over the deterioration of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. They called for an end to such political prosecutions and urged authorities to release Lai immediately.

The statement highlights international disapproval of the ongoing legal actions against pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong, emphasizing the need for maintaining autonomy and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)