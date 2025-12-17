Global Outcry Over Hong Kong Political Prosecutions
The Group of Seven foreign ministers have condemned the prosecution of Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, found guilty of foreign collusion. They urge Hong Kong authorities to cease prosecutions and release Lai, citing concerns over eroding rights and freedoms in the territory.
On Wednesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven condemned the prosecution of Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy advocate in Hong Kong who was recently found guilty of collusion with foreign forces.
The ministers expressed grave concern over the deterioration of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. They called for an end to such political prosecutions and urged authorities to release Lai immediately.
The statement highlights international disapproval of the ongoing legal actions against pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong, emphasizing the need for maintaining autonomy and human rights.
