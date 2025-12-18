U.S. Calls for Immediate Scrutiny in Honduras Election Results

The U.S. Department of State has issued a strong call to action for Honduras' National Electoral Council, urging them to swiftly carry out the special scrutiny process necessary to finalize the results of the recent presidential election.

This announcement underscores the importance of ensuring that the democratic process is upheld and that the voices of approximately 3.4 million Honduran voters are respected.

Moreover, the State Department emphasized that any actions intended to disrupt order or interfere with the electoral council's work would meet with serious repercussions, highlighting the need for transparency and integrity in the political proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)