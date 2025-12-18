U.S. Calls for Immediate Scrutiny in Honduras Election Results
The U.S. Department of State has urged Honduras' National Electoral Council to promptly conduct special scrutiny to finalize the results of last month's presidential election, emphasizing that any disruption will have consequences to ensure the voices of 3.4 million Hondurans are respected.
The U.S. Department of State has issued a strong call to action for Honduras' National Electoral Council, urging them to swiftly carry out the special scrutiny process necessary to finalize the results of the recent presidential election.
This announcement underscores the importance of ensuring that the democratic process is upheld and that the voices of approximately 3.4 million Honduran voters are respected.
Moreover, the State Department emphasized that any actions intended to disrupt order or interfere with the electoral council's work would meet with serious repercussions, highlighting the need for transparency and integrity in the political proceedings.
