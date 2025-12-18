Left Menu

EU Divided: Legal Snag Over Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU leaders are split over the use of frozen Russian assets held in Belgium to fund Ukraine's war efforts. Legal complexities and potential repayments to Russia raise concerns. Belgium fears litigation and urges more EU and G7 participation to spread risks. Legal outcomes remain unpredictable.

European Union leaders are at an impasse over the proposed use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense efforts. These assets, primarily held in a Belgian clearinghouse, are at the center of a contentious debate on potential legal repercussions.

Lawyers have expressed concerns, indicating that the European Commission's plan to utilize these assets for a 'reparations loan' to Ukraine ventures into uncharted legal terrain. Specifically, Belgium stands against the proposal, fearing legal obligations to repay Russia if a legal claim by Moscow is successful.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart de Wever, has voiced the risks of being 'buried in litigation' and insists on collective EU involvement. Additionally, Belgium is calling on other G7 countries to follow suit in the asset freeze to mitigate potential Russian retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

