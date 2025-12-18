Left Menu

Controversial ICE Tactics Prompt Outcry from Minneapolis Police Chief

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has criticized the federal immigration enforcement tactics after a chaotic incident involving the dragging of a woman through a snowy street. The criticism comes amid increased immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, with Chief O'Hara stressing concerns over accountability and the impact on community safety and trust.

18-12-2025
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara openly criticized federal immigration enforcement tactics following a chaotic incident where an officer dragged a woman across a snowy street. O'Hara emphasized the federal agents' failure to de-escalate the situation as onlookers tossed snowballs and shouted at them.

Describing the video footage of the incident as "profoundly disturbing," Chief O'Hara called the treatment of the woman, who was pinned face-down in the snow, an "egregious disregard for human dignity." This incident has raised alarms about the lack of accountability among federal partners, amidst the Trump administration's recent increase in immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

ICE reported that two U.S. citizens were arrested for assaulting federal officers during the incident. Minneapolis police secured the scene upon arrival, with O'Hara assuring that once safety was confirmed, officers disengaged. Nonetheless, the controversial tactics continue to stir political tensions in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

