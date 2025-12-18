Central Forces Take Command Amidst Rising Tensions at West Bengal CEO's Office

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the deployment of central armed forces at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), following approval of a proposal from the Election Commission, an official confirmed Thursday. The decision comes in response to recurring protests and clashes occurring outside the CEO's office amid the drive for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Demonstrators have been voicing security concerns, staging sit-ins, and escalating tensions, further fueled by the deaths of several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the process, officials reported. Starting Friday morning, the central forces will secure the second and third floors of the CEO's office and accompany officials during external duties.

Meanwhile, the election body has issued a showcause notice to a voter who appeared on rolls in both Shyampukur, Kolkata Uttar, and Ashoknagar, North 24 Parganas during verification. The discrepancy, possibly due to a change of address, has prompted an investigation into the voter's actions and the roles of various electoral officers, as part of heightened scrutiny of the SIR exercise.

