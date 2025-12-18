Corruption Probe Rocks French Culture Ministry

Searches took place at the office of the mayor of the 7th district of Paris and at the French Culture Ministry on Thursday. These were part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

The probe involves Rachida Dati's tenure linked to a European Parliament mandate. The searches were confirmed in a statement by the French Financial Prosecutor.

This development adds a new layer of scrutiny to the current Culture Minister's political career, affecting France's cultural governance and political landscape significantly.

