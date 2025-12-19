Left Menu

Parliament Passes VB-G RAM G Bill, Sparks Opposition Outcry

The Indian Parliament passes the VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA with a guarantee of 125 days of rural wage employment annually. The opposition protests the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name, with accusations of increased financial burdens on states and neglect of Gandhi's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:48 IST
Parliament Passes VB-G RAM G Bill, Sparks Opposition Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

In a tumultuous session, the Indian Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment yearly by replacing the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the need to rectify the previous scheme's shortcomings, despite fierce opposition protests.

The Rajya Sabha approved the bill following Lok Sabha's nod, amid opposition uproar over the exclusion of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme. The government faced accusations of imposing financial burdens on states and disregarding Gandhi's principles, which led to several opposition members staging a walkout and subsequent protest.

Responding to these accusations, Chouhan asserted the necessity of the bill for advancing rural development and employment. He criticized the previous UPA government's handling of MGNREGA, citing corruption issues and mismanagement of funds. The opposition, however, pledged to continue its protests nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025