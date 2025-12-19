Parliament Passes VB-G RAM G Bill, Sparks Opposition Outcry
The Indian Parliament passes the VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA with a guarantee of 125 days of rural wage employment annually. The opposition protests the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name, with accusations of increased financial burdens on states and neglect of Gandhi's principles.
- Country:
- India
In a tumultuous session, the Indian Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment yearly by replacing the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the need to rectify the previous scheme's shortcomings, despite fierce opposition protests.
The Rajya Sabha approved the bill following Lok Sabha's nod, amid opposition uproar over the exclusion of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme. The government faced accusations of imposing financial burdens on states and disregarding Gandhi's principles, which led to several opposition members staging a walkout and subsequent protest.
Responding to these accusations, Chouhan asserted the necessity of the bill for advancing rural development and employment. He criticized the previous UPA government's handling of MGNREGA, citing corruption issues and mismanagement of funds. The opposition, however, pledged to continue its protests nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
