U.S. Military Strikes Halt Narco-Terrorism at Sea

The U.S. military conducted kinetic strikes against drug-smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific. During the operations, five narco-terrorists were killed. The strike was aimed at curbing drug smuggling activities in the region, and no U.S. military personnel were harmed, according to an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States military has executed precision strikes targeting two vessels suspected of drug smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific. The operations resulted in the elimination of five individuals identified as narco-terrorists.

According to the U.S. Southern Command, these decisive actions were completed without any injury to American forces. These strikes highlight an ongoing effort to curb illicit drug activities in strategically sensitive maritime areas.

The operations mark a significant achievement in the U.S. military's broadening role in counter-narcotics enforcement, with collaborations between various military and governmental entities playing a pivotal role in ensuring successful outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

