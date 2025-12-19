U.S. Military Strikes Halt Narco-Terrorism at Sea

The United States military has executed precision strikes targeting two vessels suspected of drug smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific. The operations resulted in the elimination of five individuals identified as narco-terrorists.

According to the U.S. Southern Command, these decisive actions were completed without any injury to American forces. These strikes highlight an ongoing effort to curb illicit drug activities in strategically sensitive maritime areas.

The operations mark a significant achievement in the U.S. military's broadening role in counter-narcotics enforcement, with collaborations between various military and governmental entities playing a pivotal role in ensuring successful outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)