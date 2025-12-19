ANZ Penalized: A$250 Million Fine for Misconduct in Australia

In a significant legal development, Australia's ANZ bank has been hit with a hefty fine of A$250 million ($165.3 million) imposed by a Federal Court. This penalty results from widespread misconduct and systemic risk management failures.

The actions of ANZ have adversely impacted key stakeholders, including the Australian government, taxpayers, and approximately 65,000 retail banking customers.

The securities regulator announced this decision on Friday, emphasizing the bank's accountability in this widespread issue.

