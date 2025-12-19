ANZ Penalized: A$250 Million Fine for Misconduct in Australia
Australia's ANZ bank faces a A$250 million penalty for systemic risk management failures impacting the government, taxpayers, and around 65,000 retail customers, according to the securities regulator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:26 IST
In a significant legal development, Australia's ANZ bank has been hit with a hefty fine of A$250 million ($165.3 million) imposed by a Federal Court. This penalty results from widespread misconduct and systemic risk management failures.
The actions of ANZ have adversely impacted key stakeholders, including the Australian government, taxpayers, and approximately 65,000 retail banking customers.
The securities regulator announced this decision on Friday, emphasizing the bank's accountability in this widespread issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ANZ
- Australia
- fine
- misconduct
- risk management
- banking
- penalty
- government
- customers
- regulator
ALSO READ
PSG Triumphs at FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Penalty Shootout Victory Over Flamengo
Government Consolidates RRBs, Unveils Common Logo to Strengthen Rural Banking
Citigroup's Progress: Fed Closes Risk Management Notices
PSG Clinch Intercontinental Cup in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Estudiantes Clinch Dramatic Victory in Penalty Shootout