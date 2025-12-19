Left Menu

ANZ Penalized: A$250 Million Fine for Misconduct in Australia

Australia's ANZ bank faces a A$250 million penalty for systemic risk management failures impacting the government, taxpayers, and around 65,000 retail customers, according to the securities regulator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, Australia's ANZ bank has been hit with a hefty fine of A$250 million ($165.3 million) imposed by a Federal Court. This penalty results from widespread misconduct and systemic risk management failures.

The actions of ANZ have adversely impacted key stakeholders, including the Australian government, taxpayers, and approximately 65,000 retail banking customers.

The securities regulator announced this decision on Friday, emphasizing the bank's accountability in this widespread issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

