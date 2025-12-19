Controversy Erupts Over Modi's G RAM G Law Replacing MGNREGA
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the new G RAM G scheme, claiming it references Nathuram Godse and will adversely affect many Indians. He accused the government of removing the employment guarantee mandate. Congress plans nationwide protests against the scheme as it replaces MGNREGA, while raising concerns over misuse of national heritage symbols.
- India
In a strongly worded press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera lambasted the newly introduced G RAM G scheme by the Modi government, asserting it is a veiled reference to Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.
Khera warned that the employment prospects of millions of Indians are at risk as the scheme lacks the constitutional employment guarantee, especially impacting Kerala.
He further criticized the government for altering historical affiliations to figures like Gandhi and announced the Congress Working Committee's plan for nationwide protests to defend people's rights.
