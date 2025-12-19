Controversy Erupts Over Modi's G RAM G Law Replacing MGNREGA

In a strongly worded press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera lambasted the newly introduced G RAM G scheme by the Modi government, asserting it is a veiled reference to Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Khera warned that the employment prospects of millions of Indians are at risk as the scheme lacks the constitutional employment guarantee, especially impacting Kerala.

He further criticized the government for altering historical affiliations to figures like Gandhi and announced the Congress Working Committee's plan for nationwide protests to defend people's rights.

