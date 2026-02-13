Left Menu

Fed's Rate Direction Amidst Inflation and Employment Surprises

U.S. inflation data for January came in cooler than expected, fueling investor hopes for rate cuts. Wall Street largely rose, except for Nasdaq. Treasury yields fell as the dollar slightly increased. Despite the positive employment report, inflation concerns could influence the Fed's monetary policy this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes mostly climbed on Friday while Treasury yields declined, spurred by unexpectedly moderate U.S. inflation data for January. Analysts believe this could bolster hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Consumer Price Index showed a 2.4% year-over-year increase, slightly under the anticipated 2.5%. Following a robust employment report earlier in the week, this has prompted speculation on the Fed's policy moves, given its focus on price stability and employment.

Meanwhile, financial markets reflected mixed signals: the Dow and S&P 500 edged up as Nasdaq slipped. Global stocks inched higher and the U.S. dollar saw minor gains, while tariffs and commodity prices continued to grab attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

