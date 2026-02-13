Fed's Rate Direction Amidst Inflation and Employment Surprises

Wall Street indexes mostly climbed on Friday while Treasury yields declined, spurred by unexpectedly moderate U.S. inflation data for January. Analysts believe this could bolster hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Consumer Price Index showed a 2.4% year-over-year increase, slightly under the anticipated 2.5%. Following a robust employment report earlier in the week, this has prompted speculation on the Fed's policy moves, given its focus on price stability and employment.

Meanwhile, financial markets reflected mixed signals: the Dow and S&P 500 edged up as Nasdaq slipped. Global stocks inched higher and the U.S. dollar saw minor gains, while tariffs and commodity prices continued to grab attention.

