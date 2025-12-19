Celebrity Crackdown: ED Attaches Assets in Rs 1,000 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action by attaching the assets of several high-profile individuals, including ex-cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa. This move is part of an investigation into a money laundering scheme associated with the illegal betting platform, 1xbet, which is estimated to involve over Rs 1,000 crore.

Other celebrities, such as former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Sonu Sood, have also had their properties seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The federal agency's sweeping action follows a provisional order linking these assets to illicit activities through the app registered in Curacao.

Among the attached properties are assets valued at Rs 1 crore belonging to Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, and Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, along with contributions from the families and associates of various other personalities. The arrest of these assets is part of efforts to combat the proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)