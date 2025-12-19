Elderly Advocate for Change at Key Police Headquarters Summit
A significant meeting with senior citizens took place at the Police Headquarters, focusing on issues faced by the elderly. Senior officers from various police units engaged with the attendees, who shared experiences and expressed appreciation for a recent cyber awareness initiative by the Delhi Police.
At the Police Headquarters, a pivotal meeting with senior citizens unfolded, showcasing the ongoing dialogue between community members and law enforcement.
Hosted in the Vimarsh Conference Hall, the session saw participation from senior officers of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, who listened intently to the concerns of the elderly community.
A notable highlight of the gathering was the positive feedback from senior citizens on a recent cyber awareness programme, underscoring the importance of addressing digital safety for the older population.
