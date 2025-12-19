Left Menu

Smoke and Chaos: An Attack in Taipei

A knife attack in Taipei left at least nine people wounded. The suspect threw smoke grenades at a subway station, then stabbed people on the street. The incident unfolded near Taipei's main train station. Police have not yet made any public statements regarding the attack.

At least nine individuals sustained injuries following a knife attack in Taipei's capital. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect threw smoke grenades at the Taipei Main subway station near the city's principal train hub.

The suspect reportedly rode the subway for one stop before emerging onto the street to disperse more smoke grenades. Subsequently, the suspect wielded a knife, targeting pedestrians, as reported by broadcaster EBC.

Images captured of the incident show the suspect fleeing into a department store. Reports suggest one individual was discovered unresponsive at the scene. As of now, the police have not issued any official statements concerning the attack.

