Smoke and Chaos: An Attack in Taipei
A knife attack in Taipei left at least nine people wounded. The suspect threw smoke grenades at a subway station, then stabbed people on the street. The incident unfolded near Taipei's main train station. Police have not yet made any public statements regarding the attack.
- Country:
- Taiwan
At least nine individuals sustained injuries following a knife attack in Taipei's capital. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect threw smoke grenades at the Taipei Main subway station near the city's principal train hub.
The suspect reportedly rode the subway for one stop before emerging onto the street to disperse more smoke grenades. Subsequently, the suspect wielded a knife, targeting pedestrians, as reported by broadcaster EBC.
Images captured of the incident show the suspect fleeing into a department store. Reports suggest one individual was discovered unresponsive at the scene. As of now, the police have not issued any official statements concerning the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tracing Sajid Akram: The Journey of a Suspect in the Australia Mass Shooting
UK Foreign Office Hacked: Chinese Hackers Suspected
Man suspected of killing 2 at Brown University was a former student who attended the college 25 years ago, reports AP, quoting officials.
Suspect Sought in Brown University and MIT Murder Link Investigation
Odisha Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Dhauli Gangrape Case