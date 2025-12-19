Former Minister Manikrao Kokate Faces Health and Legal Challenges
Former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, undergoing medical treatment for severe cardiac issues, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a forgery case. Despite being advised bypass surgery due to critical blockages, Kokate faces ongoing legal troubles with his conviction still standing.
- Country:
- India
Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate was hospitalized on Friday for a coronary angiography at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, according to treating doctors.
Following his resignation from the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Bombay High Court granted Kokate bail in a forgery and cheating case related to a government housing scheme. Yet, the court maintained the conviction based on substantial evidence of his involvement.
Doctors reported four severe blockages in Kokate's arteries, recommending bypass surgery. Alternative treatments, including angioplasty, are available if he opts out of surgery. The state NCP president, Sunil Tatkare, expressed approval of the court's decision to grant bail.
