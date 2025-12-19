Discontent Grows Over Meeting Outcome on Immigration Demands in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) and two other groups voiced displeasure following a meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung regarding actions against Bangladeshi immigrants and illegal mosques.

APIYO President Taro Sonam Liyak criticized the lack of definitive timelines. Despite Natung's assertion of a productive meeting, the organisations were left unsatisfied.

With a December 9 bandh looming, demands for verification and deportation remain, as uncovered loopholes in the Inner Line Permit system persist despite government assurances of improvements.

