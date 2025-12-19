Discontent Grows Over Meeting Outcome on Immigration Demands in Arunachal Pradesh
The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation and others expressed dissatisfaction after a meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung over their demands against illegal immigration and unauthorised religious structures. While Natung described the meeting as fruitful, the organisations pressed for clearer timelines on verification, deportation, and demolition actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) and two other groups voiced displeasure following a meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung regarding actions against Bangladeshi immigrants and illegal mosques.
APIYO President Taro Sonam Liyak criticized the lack of definitive timelines. Despite Natung's assertion of a productive meeting, the organisations were left unsatisfied.
With a December 9 bandh looming, demands for verification and deportation remain, as uncovered loopholes in the Inner Line Permit system persist despite government assurances of improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)