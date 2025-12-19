Financial Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Hoshiarpur
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot by two assailants in Hoshiarpur. The police, suspecting a financial dispute, have arrested one of the accused, who attempted to flee when cornered. The second suspect is yet to be captured. Investigations and raids are ongoing.
In Hoshiarpur, a 40-year-old man was shot dead by two assailants, one of whom has been apprehended, police reported on Friday. The incident is believed to be connected to a financial dispute.
The shooting occurred in Adda Kaloya in Tanda, where the victim, Baljit Singh alias Billa, was attacked by assailants on a motorcycle who fired multiple shots. Singh succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed.
The police have formed a team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik, tracing one of the alleged attackers, Lakhwinder Singh alias Maninder Saini, who was involved in an exchange of gunfire during his capture. The second suspect remains at large.
