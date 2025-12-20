Tragedy in Delhi: Lover Stabs Woman After Abortion Dispute
A 35-year-old Delhi woman, Neha, was stabbed multiple times by her lover, Yashpal, following a dispute about a forced abortion. Yashpal, who is married, mixed abortion pills in Neha's drink without her consent. Arrested by the police, Yashpal is now in judicial custody.
In a distressing incident in Delhi, a 35-year-old woman, Neha, suffered serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times by her partner, 43-year-old Yashpal, following a heated argument. The confrontation stemmed from Yashpal's alleged actions to terminate an unwanted pregnancy by secretly giving Neha abortion pills.
According to police reports, the violent encounter occurred on December 16, when Yashpal allegedly attacked Neha in a fit of rage, aiming to kill her. After the vicious assault, Yashpal absconded, taking Neha's phone and locking her inside their residence in Delhi's Om Vihar locality.
Authorities were notified by a concerned neighbor, leading to Neha's urgent hospitalization where she was treated for severe knife wounds. Police arrested Yashpal, charging him with attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as investigations continue.
