Diplomats Convene in Miami to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Representatives from the U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey met in Miami to discuss further steps on the Gaza ceasefire plan. The meeting was aimed at reviewing the phased implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, with more consultations slated for the coming weeks.

Representatives from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey gathered in Miami, Florida, to discuss the evolving situation in Gaza and the next course of action for the ceasefire plan. This meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting resolution in the region.

A joint statement, released on Saturday by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, confirmed the discussions and outlined the steps towards implementing the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza. Participants emphasized the need for structured phases to ensure smooth implementation.

Further consultations are scheduled to continue in the upcoming weeks as international diplomats work towards advancing the plan's second phase. This initiative highlights ongoing international cooperation aimed at stabilizing Gaza.

