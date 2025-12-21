Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA’s Transformation

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the recent changes to MGNREGA, dubbing it the 'second killing of Mahatma Gandhi'. The new Viksit Bharat Guarantee Act, which replaces MGNREGA, shifts employment guarantees and financial responsibilities, potentially harming rural employment and focusing implementation on selective districts.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has voiced strong criticism regarding the recent legislative changes that replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.

Labeling the move as the 'second killing of Mahatma Gandhi,' Chidambaram condemned the government's alteration of the scheme from a demand-driven entitlement to a discretionary program. He said the change risks depriving rural residents of reliable employment opportunities.

The Congress plans to protest these changes, contending that the new law shifts employment guarantees from the government to the citizens and places more financial burden on state governments, potentially reducing the effectiveness and reach of the program.

