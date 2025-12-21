Bribery Scandal Rocks Defence Ministry: Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma Arrested

The Defence Ministry has been jolted by a major bribery scandal involving Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of accepting a Rs three lakh bribe. Sharma allegedly conspired with two individuals from a Dubai-based logistics company aiming to secure clearance for a consignment en route to the UAE.

The dramatic developments unfolded as the CBI released details following a series of search operations that uncovered over Rs 2.36 crore in cash at Sharma's residence. According to the CBI FIR, Sharma was serving as Deputy Planning Officer in the Defence Ministry's International Cooperation and Exports department.

The CBI claims Sharma had a history of engaging in corrupt practices, collaborating with various private sector representatives to offer undue favours in exchange for bribes. Additionally, the investigation has placed the Dubai-based DP World under scrutiny, although the company's officials have yet to respond to inquiries.