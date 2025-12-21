The Battle for Aravalli: Gehlot vs. BJP

In a heated discourse on environmental policy, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticized the BJP-led government's endorsement of a controversial '100 metre' formula for defining the Aravalli hills. He argues that this decision undermines a Supreme Court rejection from 2010, which dismissed similar definitions.

Gehlot has accused the current administration of risking the state's integrity by advancing mining interests over environmental conservation. The Supreme Court's latest approval of the new definition classifies any landform in designated Aravalli districts exceeding an elevation of 100 metres as part of the range, sparking criticism from various quarters.

While the BJP defends the move as environmentally stringent, Gehlot asserts that it betrays prior protective efforts by Congress, jeopardizing the livelihood of future generations and empowering mining mafias. The controversy continues to inspire political and public outcry across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)