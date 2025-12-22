Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Inter-Caste Marriage Leads to Fatal Consequences

A pregnant woman succumbed to injuries after allegedly being attacked by her family for marrying outside her caste. The incident occurred in Hubballi Rural, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, including her father. The couple had faced threats and had been living away for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old pregnant woman lost her life due to severe injuries sustained in an alleged attack by her own family over an inter-caste marriage, officials reported on Monday.

Authorities have detained three suspects, including the victim's father, following the tragic incident that took place in Hubballi Rural taluk on Sunday evening.

The victim had defied familial opposition to marry a man of another caste in May. Returning to their village seeking safety, the couple faced hostility, culminating in an assault that led to the woman's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

