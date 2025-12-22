Tragic Clash: Inter-Caste Marriage Leads to Fatal Consequences

A 20-year-old pregnant woman lost her life due to severe injuries sustained in an alleged attack by her own family over an inter-caste marriage, officials reported on Monday.

Authorities have detained three suspects, including the victim's father, following the tragic incident that took place in Hubballi Rural taluk on Sunday evening.

The victim had defied familial opposition to marry a man of another caste in May. Returning to their village seeking safety, the couple faced hostility, culminating in an assault that led to the woman's untimely demise.

