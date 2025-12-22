Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Codeine Controversy: Adityanath's Strong Rebuttal in Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rebuffed allegations of deaths due to fake medicines and codeine syrup. He emphasized no deaths occurred in the state and highlighted actions taken under the NDPS Act. Adityanath accused opposing party members of political motives and assured accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Codeine Controversy: Adityanath's Strong Rebuttal in Assembly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly countered accusations by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey regarding alleged deaths from fake medicines and codeine syrup. Addressing the Assembly on Monday, Adityanath asserted that no such cases have been reported in the state.

The Chief Minister clarified that any incidents of illegal syrup diversion are being legally challenged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He pointed fingers at the Samajwadi Party, claiming their complicity by granting licenses to major players arrested earlier.

Adityanath assured stringent action, noting that the state has actively pursued and prosecuted offenders linked to this scandal. The government has registered numerous cases, arrested several suspects, and is poised to enforce stricter measures if necessary, as the matter appears politically motivated according to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

