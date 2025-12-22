Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Manikrao Kokate's Conviction in Forgery Case

The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Manikrao Kokate, a former Maharashtra minister, in a cheating and forgery case related to a housing scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Kokate will not face disqualification as an MLA but cannot hold any office of profit pending his appeal.

Updated: 22-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:28 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, stayed the conviction of Manikrao Kokate, a former Maharashtra minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Sinnar, in a cheating and forgery case linked to a housing scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

During a session, a vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued a notice to the Maharashtra government regarding Kokate's plea, asserting that while the conviction remains stayed, hence preventing disqualification as an MLA, Kokate shall not hold an office of profit.

The ongoing legal battle stems from allegations that Kokate, along with his brother, duped authorities into granting them flats under a government housing scheme by submitting false affidavits. This scheme was devised for individuals with an annual income limit of Rs 30,000 during 1989-1992, rendering Kokate ineligible given his prosperous farming background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

