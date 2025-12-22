Justice Sought After Shocking Mob Lynching in Kerala

The Kerala government has vowed to take stern measures in response to the troubling mob lynching of Ramnarayan, a 31-year-old from Chhattisgarh, allegedly mistaken for a thief in Palakkad district's Walayar area. This incident has caused widespread uproar, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to promise justice for the victim's family.

State minister M B Rajesh and ruling CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan have pointed fingers at RSS workers, alleging their involvement in the racially charged attack. The government plans to appoint a special investigation team to ensure a thorough probe, while also committing compensation from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Despite the ruling government's assertions, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has dismissed claims of RSS involvement. Meanwhile, the opposition and Ramnarayan's family are demanding a stringent investigation under appropriate laws. Five individuals have been arrested, and the investigation continues under the supervision of Palakkad district's police authority.

