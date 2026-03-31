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Nitin Nabin Accuses CPI(M) and Congress of 'Match-Fixing'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused CPI(M) and Congress of collaborating against the public in Kerala, urging voters to support BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls. He claimed that both parties had a long-standing secret arrangement and promised a corruption-free, development-led government with BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:13 IST
Nitin Nabin Accuses CPI(M) and Congress of 'Match-Fixing'
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has leveled accusations against the CPI(M) and Congress, labeling them as 'match fixers' allegedly deceiving the people of Kerala. He made these remarks during a roadshow in Attingal and reiterated them in a subsequent television interview.

Nabin urged the Kerala public to support the BJP in the April 9 Assembly polls, positioning his party as the only group capable of establishing a corruption-free, development-focused government.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's ability to assume power in Kerala, highlighting P Sudheer's candidacy in the Attingal assembly constituency as part of their broader electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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