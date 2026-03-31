Nitin Nabin Accuses CPI(M) and Congress of 'Match-Fixing'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has leveled accusations against the CPI(M) and Congress, labeling them as 'match fixers' allegedly deceiving the people of Kerala. He made these remarks during a roadshow in Attingal and reiterated them in a subsequent television interview.

Nabin urged the Kerala public to support the BJP in the April 9 Assembly polls, positioning his party as the only group capable of establishing a corruption-free, development-focused government.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's ability to assume power in Kerala, highlighting P Sudheer's candidacy in the Attingal assembly constituency as part of their broader electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)