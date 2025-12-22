Left Menu

Gang Busted for Job Fraud in Ballia and Gorakhpur

Authorities have arrested four individuals in a fraudulent job placement scheme in Ballia and Gorakhpur. The gang collected significant fees from over 130 people, promising employment opportunities. When jobs were not delivered, victims faced threats. Legal action ensued following a filed complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale job fraud operation was dismantled by police on Monday with the arrest of four individuals charged with deceiving job seekers. The gang, operating under the guise of legitimate employment offers, lured over 130 people with advertisements promising various job roles.

Circle Officer Alok Kumar Gupta revealed that the fraudulent scheme included opening offices in Ballia and Gorakhpur. Applicants were charged hefty fees ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh. Despite initially being employed, victims received only partial salaries for a limited time before the offices closed.

After the scheme's collapse, victims attempting to reclaim their money were met with threats. An FIR, spearheaded by complainant Nibha Verma, was filed at Rasra police station, prompting police to arrest the alleged ringleader, Dilip Kumar Bharti, and his accomplices.

