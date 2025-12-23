FCC Bans New Chinese Drones Over Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a significant move on Monday by including Chinese drone manufacturers such as DJI and Autel on a list that deems them a national security risk. This means that these companies, along with any foreign-made drone components, will be unable to seek FCC approval for launching new drone models within the United States.

This move aligns with ongoing U.S. governmental efforts to tighten restrictions on Chinese drones. In September, the Commerce Department expressed intentions to limit drone imports from China. However, the FCC reassured that existing models already authorized for use will remain unaffected, allowing consumers to continue using drones purchased legally prior to this ruling.

DJI, the world's dominant dronemaker, which covers a significant portion of the U.S. drone market, expressed concern over the FCC's decision, stating it would restrict their market offerings. The White House conducted a review, which concluded that foreign drones pose security threats such as unauthorized surveillance and data exfiltration. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Rick Crawford and other officials have supported the move, reinforcing the necessity to safeguard American airspace and security.