FCC Bans New Chinese Drones Over Security Concerns

The FCC has added Chinese companies like DJI and Autel to its Covered List, banning new drone models from obtaining U.S. approvals due to national security risks. This decision underlines ongoing efforts to curb Chinese drone influence, impacting major portions of the commercial drone market in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a significant move on Monday by including Chinese drone manufacturers such as DJI and Autel on a list that deems them a national security risk. This means that these companies, along with any foreign-made drone components, will be unable to seek FCC approval for launching new drone models within the United States.

This move aligns with ongoing U.S. governmental efforts to tighten restrictions on Chinese drones. In September, the Commerce Department expressed intentions to limit drone imports from China. However, the FCC reassured that existing models already authorized for use will remain unaffected, allowing consumers to continue using drones purchased legally prior to this ruling.

DJI, the world's dominant dronemaker, which covers a significant portion of the U.S. drone market, expressed concern over the FCC's decision, stating it would restrict their market offerings. The White House conducted a review, which concluded that foreign drones pose security threats such as unauthorized surveillance and data exfiltration. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Rick Crawford and other officials have supported the move, reinforcing the necessity to safeguard American airspace and security.

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

