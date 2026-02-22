Left Menu

Nvidia's Earnings Set to Steady Shaky U.S. Markets Amid AI Uncertainty

Investors are turning to Nvidia's financial results to stabilize U.S. stock markets fraught with AI-related concerns. A Supreme Court decision overturning Trump's trade tariffs adds to the uncertainty. Nvidia, a tech giant, is expected to post significant gains, potentially influencing broader markets and other tech sectors.

Updated: 22-02-2026 14:31 IST
In the coming week, investors are looking to Nvidia Corp's financial results to calm a U.S. stock market unsettled by AI-related anxieties. The market is also digesting a recent Supreme Court decision overturning trade tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling initially boosted stocks and Treasury yields, but left investors pondering future trade measures and the government's approach to litigation and refunds. Besides this, market attention is on Nvidia's earnings, as the company plays a pivotal role in the tech sector, which has experienced a volatile start in 2026.

Nvidia's semiconductor prowess makes its performance critical, especially amid expectations for a 71% rise in quarterly earnings. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, is expected to address AI industry concerns during the quarterly conference call, which could impact tech stocks, including those of AI infrastructure firms like Dell and CoreWeave.

