Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Visa Scam

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six others implicated in a Chinese visa scam case. Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh directed charges to be framed for alleged criminal conspiracy among seven accused, following an order dated December 23.

The court's decision comes as the investigative process continues. Notably, Chetan Shrivastava has been discharged from the case. Earlier, the CBI filed a charge sheet in October 2024 detailing bribe allegations involving visas for Chinese nationals related to a power company deal in 2011.

The backdrop of the case links to Karti Chidambaram's father, P Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister during the alleged incident. The court's detailed order is awaited as scrutiny remains on this high-profile matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)