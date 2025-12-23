Left Menu

Israel's Military Strategy in Gaza: No Settlements Says Defence Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed that the government has no plans to establish new settlements in Gaza. He emphasized the military's presence will be maintained for security reasons, with plans to create a civilian-military unit in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:49 IST
Israel's Military Strategy in Gaza: No Settlements Says Defence Minister
Israel
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Tuesday that the government does not intend to create new settlements in the Gaza Strip, putting to rest any speculation related to such plans.

Katz remarked that, for security reasons, a full military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is not feasible. In line with this stance, a joint civilian-military army unit will be established in the Palestinian enclave.

The announcement comes amid ongoing security concerns that necessitate a continuing military presence in the troubled area, despite international attention and pressure regarding military activities in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025