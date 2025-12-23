Israel's Military Strategy in Gaza: No Settlements Says Defence Minister
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed that the government has no plans to establish new settlements in Gaza. He emphasized the military's presence will be maintained for security reasons, with plans to create a civilian-military unit in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Tuesday that the government does not intend to create new settlements in the Gaza Strip, putting to rest any speculation related to such plans.
Katz remarked that, for security reasons, a full military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is not feasible. In line with this stance, a joint civilian-military army unit will be established in the Palestinian enclave.
The announcement comes amid ongoing security concerns that necessitate a continuing military presence in the troubled area, despite international attention and pressure regarding military activities in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
