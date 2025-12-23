Israel's Military Strategy in Gaza: No Settlements Says Defence Minister

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Tuesday that the government does not intend to create new settlements in the Gaza Strip, putting to rest any speculation related to such plans.

Katz remarked that, for security reasons, a full military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is not feasible. In line with this stance, a joint civilian-military army unit will be established in the Palestinian enclave.

The announcement comes amid ongoing security concerns that necessitate a continuing military presence in the troubled area, despite international attention and pressure regarding military activities in Gaza.

