Trial Advances in High-Profile Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder Case

In a significant development in the notorious Santosh Deshmukh murder case, a special court in Maharashtra's Beed district has framed charges against eight individuals, including prime accused Walmik Karad. The trial marks progress in the case that has drawn widespread attention.

Sarpanch Deshmukh was tragically murdered last year, allegedly due to his interference in an extortion attempt against an energy company. The case has seen the arrest of seven individuals as a result of the incident, including acquaintances of prominent political figures, highlighting its complex nature.

The hearing saw all accused, including Karad, denying the charges. Despite defense attempts at delaying the proceedings, prosecution led by Ujjwal Nikam pushes forward, aiming for a conclusion by the next court date, January 8, 2026.