President Murmu Presents Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to 24 Eminent Scientists

The ceremony marked the second edition of one of India's highest civilian recognitions in the field of science and technology.

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today presented the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar–2025 at a special award ceremony held at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony marked the second edition of one of India's highest civilian recognitions in the field of science and technology.

This year, 24 distinguished scientists and innovators were honoured for their exceptional contributions across diverse scientific domains, reflecting India’s growing strength in research, innovation, and technology-led development.

24 Awards Presented Across Four Categories

Under the restructured and expanded awards framework, recognitions were given in four categories:

  • Vigyan Ratna – For lifetime contributions to science and technology

  • Vigyan Shri – For exceptional achievements and service in scientific research

  • Vigyan Yuva – For promising young scientists under 45 demonstrating pathbreaking potential

  • Vigyan Team – For outstanding collaborative scientific work by teams

These categories ensure that India’s scientific honours capture the full spectrum of individual excellence, rising talent, and impactful team-based innovation.

Honouring Excellence and Inspiring Innovation

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar aims to recognise and celebrate India’s leading scientists, technologists, and innovators whose work has advanced national progress, strengthened scientific understanding, and enabled transformative technological applications.

President Murmu emphasized that celebrating scientific excellence is crucial for building a knowledge-driven, innovation-powered India, especially as the country expands its footprint in space exploration, biotechnology, green energy, defence innovation, digital technologies, quantum capabilities, and advanced materials research.

She noted that the awardees’ contributions represent the highest ideals of scientific inquiry—curiosity, precision, integrity, and a commitment to societal welfare.

Recognising Contributions Across Multiple Disciplines

The awardees of the 2025 edition represent diverse fields such as:

  • Space science and atmospheric research

  • Biotechnology and medical sciences

  • Energy technologies, including renewables and storage

  • Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and digital innovation

  • Defence and strategic technologies

  • Agricultural sciences and climate resilience

  • Engineering, materials science, and translational research

The inclusion of the Vigyan Team Award also highlights the rising culture of large-scale scientific collaboration in India.

India’s Scientific Ambition Continues to Rise

The President noted that India’s scientific institutions, innovation ecosystem, and research capabilities have achieved global recognition, driven by strong government support through initiatives such as:

  • National Research Foundation

  • Atmanirbhar Bharat R&D reforms

  • National Quantum Mission

  • India Semiconductor Mission

  • National Biotechnology Development Strategy

  • Gaganyaan and space-science programmes

She said the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar plays a key role in inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in science, technology, and research, contributing to India’s aspiration of becoming a global innovation leader by 2047.

 

