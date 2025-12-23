Left Menu

CCTV Captures Daring Sports Bike Heist in New Colony

A sports bike was stolen in minutes from New Colony, with the incident caught on CCTV. Two men were seen stealing a Yamaha R15 belonging to Manish Kumar. Police have registered an FIR, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:14 IST
CCTV Captures Daring Sports Bike Heist in New Colony
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and brazen act, two vehicle lifters stole a sports bike from New Colony, police said on Tuesday. The theft, which occurred within minutes, was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Authorities confirmed that the incident took place on Monday night and involved two individuals who arrived on foot before fleeing with the motorcycle. The stolen bike is a Yamaha R15, highly valued for its sporty design and performance in the resale market.

Manish Kumar, the bike's owner, reported the theft after discovering his vehicle missing on Sunday morning. An FIR has been registered, and New Colony police station SHO Tejpal Singh assured that efforts are ongoing to track down the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025