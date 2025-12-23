CCTV Captures Daring Sports Bike Heist in New Colony

In a swift and brazen act, two vehicle lifters stole a sports bike from New Colony, police said on Tuesday. The theft, which occurred within minutes, was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Authorities confirmed that the incident took place on Monday night and involved two individuals who arrived on foot before fleeing with the motorcycle. The stolen bike is a Yamaha R15, highly valued for its sporty design and performance in the resale market.

Manish Kumar, the bike's owner, reported the theft after discovering his vehicle missing on Sunday morning. An FIR has been registered, and New Colony police station SHO Tejpal Singh assured that efforts are ongoing to track down the suspects.

