Controversial Card Links Epstein to Nassar with Alleged Trump Reference
The U.S. Justice Department released an image of a card allegedly from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, making a crude reference to Donald Trump. The card was among 30,000 documents released, but its authenticity is uncertain. The Justice Department dismissed claims linking Trump to crimes mentioned in the documents.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department unveiled an image of a provocative card allegedly sent from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence for sexual abuse. The card references President Donald Trump and has sparked widespread controversy.
The authenticity of the card remains under scrutiny. It bears a Virginia postmark and incorrect return details, a discrepancy since Epstein was incarcerated in New York. This release was part of 30,000 pages of documents made public, stirring significant public and media interest.
No allegations against Trump were found in the documents. The White House and Justice Department have not commented on the matter. Questions remain about Epstein's handwritten card and its implications, with the FBI requested to analyze the handwriting, though results are not yet available.
