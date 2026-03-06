Forged Signatures and Fake Documents: A Brazen Loan Attempt

A brazen attempt to secure a massive bank loan using forged signatures of the divisional forest officer of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has been uncovered, officials announced on Friday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh revealed that a complaint has been formally lodged with the superintendent of police to ensure stringent action is taken against the accused. The forgery came to light when the Bank of India's branch in Puranpur sent a loan approval letter to the DFO's office for verification. An inspection of the department's dispatch register showed no evidence of the letter, confirming its fraudulent nature.

The suspect, Narendra Singh from Amritpur village, is accused of using the fraudulent documents to seek a loan for a proposed rice mill project. Authorities have been instructed to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the Madhotanda police station concerning the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)