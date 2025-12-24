Left Menu

Intrigue Unfolds in Pune's Rs 300-Crore Land Scandal

A controversial Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune is unraveling in court. Shital Tejwani, the power of attorney holder, and others are accused of illegal activities. An 'office boy' involved in signing key documents has become central to the investigation, potentially linking financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:26 IST
Intrigue Unfolds in Pune's Rs 300-Crore Land Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune court has extended the police custody of Shital Tejwani, linked to a controversial Rs 300-crore land deal, which involves government property. On Tuesday, the prosecution successfully argued for further detention as her cooperation in the investigation was inadequate.

At the core of this high-profile case is an 'office boy' who, according to the prosecution, signed key documents posing as a partner of a firm involved in the transaction. Crucial documents, including affidavits and authority letters associated with Amadea Enterprises LLP, are under scrutiny, raising questions of possible financial impropriety.

The plot thickens as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, connected to Amadea Enterprises, remains unnamed in the FIR. Meanwhile, activists demand his inclusion and that of others. Concerns also rise over waived stamp duty and potential violations in this high-value deal.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025