Intrigue Unfolds in Pune's Rs 300-Crore Land Scandal

The Pune court has extended the police custody of Shital Tejwani, linked to a controversial Rs 300-crore land deal, which involves government property. On Tuesday, the prosecution successfully argued for further detention as her cooperation in the investigation was inadequate.

At the core of this high-profile case is an 'office boy' who, according to the prosecution, signed key documents posing as a partner of a firm involved in the transaction. Crucial documents, including affidavits and authority letters associated with Amadea Enterprises LLP, are under scrutiny, raising questions of possible financial impropriety.

The plot thickens as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, connected to Amadea Enterprises, remains unnamed in the FIR. Meanwhile, activists demand his inclusion and that of others. Concerns also rise over waived stamp duty and potential violations in this high-value deal.