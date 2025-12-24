Champion of Justice: M Ravi's Legacy in Law and Human Rights

M Ravi, an Indian-origin former lawyer internationally recognized for his staunch defense of death row inmates in Singapore, passed away at 56. According to reports, his sudden death on December 24 is being treated as an unnatural one, and investigations are ongoing.

Ravi, notable for advocating LGBTQ rights and the abolition of the death penalty, was honored by the International Bar Association for his exceptional dedication to human rights. However, he faced several legal difficulties, including a five-year suspension and imprisonment for various offenses.

Despite controversies, Ravi's legacy as a human rights champion remains. He authored 'Kampong Boy,' shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize, highlighting his multifaceted contributions to society.

