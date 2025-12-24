Left Menu

Champion of Justice: M Ravi's Legacy in Law and Human Rights

M Ravi, 56, a former lawyer known for defending death row inmates in Singapore, died unexpectedly. Celebrated for his human rights work, he faced legal challenges and advocated for the abolition of the death penalty and LGBTQ rights. Ravi's efforts earned him recognition, despite controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:31 IST
M Ravi
  • Country:
  • Singapore

M Ravi, an Indian-origin former lawyer internationally recognized for his staunch defense of death row inmates in Singapore, passed away at 56. According to reports, his sudden death on December 24 is being treated as an unnatural one, and investigations are ongoing.

Ravi, notable for advocating LGBTQ rights and the abolition of the death penalty, was honored by the International Bar Association for his exceptional dedication to human rights. However, he faced several legal difficulties, including a five-year suspension and imprisonment for various offenses.

Despite controversies, Ravi's legacy as a human rights champion remains. He authored 'Kampong Boy,' shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize, highlighting his multifaceted contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

