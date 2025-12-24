Mashatile Hails 2025 as Year of Recovery, Unity and Renewed Confidence for SA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has described 2025 as a year defined by resilience, economic recovery and a renewed sense of national confidence among South Africans. Delivering his Christmas message on Wednesday, Mashatile reflected on the country’s collective progress and the spirit of unity that shaped the year.

Mashatile said that the lessons of 2025 reaffirmed that South Africa’s real strength lies not in government institutions but in the resilience and solidarity of its people.

“The year 2025 has reminded us that our greatest strength does not lie in the corridors of government but in the resilience and unity of our people. Our most valuable resource is not buried beneath our soil; rather, it is the grit, courage, and determination of all South Africans everywhere,” he said.

He noted that despite challenges, South Africans had shown the unyielding spirit of Ubuntu, enabling the country to make progress “worth celebrating”.

Economic Recovery and Growth

Mashatile highlighted key economic gains, including three consecutive quarters of GDP growth. South Africa recorded 0.5% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2025. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also revised its growth forecast upward to 1.3% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026, signalling strengthening investor confidence.

In a major milestone, the country received its first credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s in two decades — a development Mashatile said reflects the impact of ongoing structural reforms and sustained economic resilience.

The Deputy President also emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, revealing that 200 000 young people were placed in first-job experiences through the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative in 2025.

Key Achievements of 2025

Mashatile outlined several notable accomplishments during the year, including:

Substantial progress in managing the energy crisis.

A rebound in the tourism sector, supported by improved stability and international confidence.

Enhanced revenue collection by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The successful convening of the first Convention of National Dialogue, aimed at strengthening social cohesion.

South Africa’s historic hosting of the G20 Presidency.

He described the G20 Presidency as a “historic moment” for both South Africa and the African continent.

“It provided an opportunity to champion the priorities of the Global South, strengthen partnerships, and reaffirm our role in global leadership,” Mashatile said.

GBVF Declared a National Disaster

Mashatile emphasised that 2025 also marked a turning point in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). In November, GBVF was officially classified a national disaster — a move he said acknowledges the constitutional violations faced by victims and underscores government’s commitment to tackling the crisis with urgency.

“This classification is not the end; it is the beginning of intensified action to protect lives and restore dignity. Even in this season of celebration, let us commit to building homes, schools, workplaces, and communities where every woman and child is safe,” he urged.

A Message of Ubuntu and Festive Caution

With the festive season in full swing, Mashatile encouraged South Africans to uphold the values of Ubuntu, extending compassion, kindness and support to one another.

“Let us treasure the gift of family, friendship, and community. Speak kindness, extend compassion, and rebuild the bonds that hold our society together,” he said.

He also urged travellers to prioritise safety on the roads by driving responsibly and avoiding alcohol consumption behind the wheel.

Mashatile expressed sympathy to families who lost loved ones in 2025 and called on the public to show generosity to those in need.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The Deputy President said government will continue its efforts to strengthen service delivery, support livelihoods and expand opportunities for young people in 2026, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“May this Christmas bring peace to your homes, comfort to your hearts, and renewed strength to your spirit. Together, we will rise, rebuild, and reimagine a future of hope and prosperity,” he said, wishing all South Africans a Merry Christmas and an enjoyable festive season.