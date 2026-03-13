Left Menu

Fitch Ratings Adjusts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Oil Price Volatility

Fitch Ratings has revised India's GDP growth forecast for the current and next fiscal years to 7.5% and 6.7%, respectively. The organization highlighted oil price fluctuations and inflation as key factors affecting global and domestic economic landscapes. Forecasts consider current geopolitical tensions and their potential economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdel | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:59 IST
Fitch Ratings Adjusts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Oil Price Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fitch Ratings has increased India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.5% and next year to 6.7%, reflecting a modest upward adjustment from previous estimates. Concerns about oil prices and inflation are central to this revision.

The agency predicted global crude oil prices to average USD 70 per barrel by 2026, with geopolitical tensions influencing market dynamics. However, they caution that prices lingering at higher levels could pose a significant risk to global supply chains.

India's economy shows resilience despite signs of slowdown, with consumer spending and investment driving growth. However, rising inflation may constrain incomes and spending power in the near term. Fitch expects investment growth to pick up as financial conditions become more favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026