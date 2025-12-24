Left Menu

Justice or Injustice? Rahul Gandhi Supports Unnao Rape Survivor's Battle

Rahul Gandhi met with the Unnao rape survivor, offering support against the bail granted to convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The survivor, seeking justice and safety, urged Rahul for legal and relocation help. Gandhi assured his aid, criticizing the bail's implications on society and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:58 IST
In a continuing saga surrounding the Unnao rape case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his support to the rape survivor who recently protested the bail granted to convicted former BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The allegation of ill-treatment post-bail has raised fresh concerns about justice and societal ethics in India.

On Wednesday, at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence, the survivor and her mother met both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi after a protest in Delhi, voicing their fears and concerns. They sought help not only in acquiring legal aid but also in possibly relocating to a Congress-ruled state for security reasons, which Gandhi assured he would consider.

Gandhi openly criticized the decision to grant bail to Sengar despite the threat posed to the survivor, pointing towards the grave implications it has on societal values. He emphasized that such actions indicate a 'dead society' where survivors are harassed rather than protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

