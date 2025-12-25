ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

An ICE operation in Maryland escalated into a shooting that left one man with gunshot wounds. The incident unfolded when immigration agents targeted a van carrying two men illegally in the country. As the driver allegedly charged at the officers with the van, agents opened fire in defense, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The van ultimately crashed, injuring the passenger as well. Both men were taken to a hospital, with the driver reportedly in stable condition. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the event, but it has not yet provided any comments on the situation.

The incident has elicited responses from local and federal officials. Governor Wes Moore acknowledged the event, while White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller labeled such vehicular attacks on ICE officers as 'domestic terrorism.' This marks another controversial confrontation as federal agents enforce President Trump's deportation policies.