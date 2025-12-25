A Call for Reform: The UN at 80 Amid Global Challenges

In 2025, as the United Nations marked its 80th anniversary, the world reeled from ongoing global conflicts and financial crises. Criticism from returning US President Donald Trump echoed his earlier term's reproval, raising questions about the relevance of the 80-year-old international body.

India, addressing world leaders, urged the UN to refocus on leadership and hope. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted failures in the UN's handling of global conflicts and pandemics, while advocating for more inclusive and representative Security Council reforms.

During this challenging period, India advanced its leadership role in combating terrorism with Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based threats. India also backed calls for reliable UN financing, emphasizing effective resource use, while echoing concerns alongside Secretary General Antonio Guterres for restructuring the Security Council for better representation and transparency.