A Call for Reform: The UN at 80 Amid Global Challenges
The UN marked its 80th anniversary amid global conflicts and criticism from US President Trump. India urged focus on leadership, while advocating for Security Council reforms. Global issues raise questions on the UN’s relevance. India called for expanded roles and continued its fight against terrorism.
In 2025, as the United Nations marked its 80th anniversary, the world reeled from ongoing global conflicts and financial crises. Criticism from returning US President Donald Trump echoed his earlier term's reproval, raising questions about the relevance of the 80-year-old international body.
India, addressing world leaders, urged the UN to refocus on leadership and hope. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted failures in the UN's handling of global conflicts and pandemics, while advocating for more inclusive and representative Security Council reforms.
During this challenging period, India advanced its leadership role in combating terrorism with Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based threats. India also backed calls for reliable UN financing, emphasizing effective resource use, while echoing concerns alongside Secretary General Antonio Guterres for restructuring the Security Council for better representation and transparency.
