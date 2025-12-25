Left Menu

UP: 3 killed, one injured as motorcycle collides with stationary tractor-trolley

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra said the four from Rajgarh in neighbouring Mirzapur district, had come to Sonbhadra for an outing earlier in the day.While returning from Naibazar in the evening, their motorcycle collided with the tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:36 IST
UP: 3 killed, one injured as motorcycle collides with stationary tractor-trolley
Three men died while another was injured after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley laden with bamboo here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Robertsganj-Pannuganj road near the Dhobahi village when four people were on the motorcycle. Circle Officer Randhir Mishra said the four from Rajgarh in neighbouring Mirzapur district, had come to Sonbhadra for an outing earlier in the day.

While returning from Naibazar in the evening, their motorcycle collided with the tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that they fell onto the road. Upon receiving information police reached the spot and took the injured to the local medical college, where Ravi Sharma (24), Manish Sharma (20) and Shubham were declared dead, the officer said.

He said that Avinash (19), who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

An investigation in the matter is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

