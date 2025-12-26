Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

In a bid to bolster security ahead of the new year, the Senior Superintendent of Police conducted a thorough review of Special Operations Group units in Kathua district, officials revealed.

During visits to Billawar and Malhar, SSP Sharma, alongside her team, assessed the security measures in place. Her inspection aimed to maintain elevated vigilance as part of the winter strategy.

SSP Sharma's directives to the officers underscored the importance of remaining proactive and maintaining robust coordination among security agencies to address potential threats, a move lauded by the local law enforcement community.

