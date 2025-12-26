Left Menu

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

The Senior Superintendent of Police conducted a review of security arrangements in Kathua district, focusing on the preparedness of Special Operations Group units. The visit aimed to enhance alertness for the winter season and the upcoming year. Officers were advised to adhere to procedures and coordinate effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:30 IST
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster security ahead of the new year, the Senior Superintendent of Police conducted a thorough review of Special Operations Group units in Kathua district, officials revealed.

During visits to Billawar and Malhar, SSP Sharma, alongside her team, assessed the security measures in place. Her inspection aimed to maintain elevated vigilance as part of the winter strategy.

SSP Sharma's directives to the officers underscored the importance of remaining proactive and maintaining robust coordination among security agencies to address potential threats, a move lauded by the local law enforcement community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025