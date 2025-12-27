Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus

Moscow is reportedly deploying nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles, identified as Oreshnik, at a former airbase in eastern Belarus. Researchers from the U.S. have discovered this development through satellite imagery, confirming that it aligns with U.S. intelligence assessments about Russia's bolstering nuclear capabilities in Europe.

The decision to station these missiles in Belarus is seen as a strategic move by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid rising tensions with NATO. The Kremlin's strategy aims to counter Western military support for Ukraine, which seeks weaponry capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory.

Experts believe this relocation of nuclear missiles is more of a political maneuver than a military necessity, signaling Russia's increased reliance on nuclear threats. As negotiations on international armament treaties loom, Moscow's actions highlight the fracturing post-Cold War balance.