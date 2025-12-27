Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus
Russia is suspected of deploying nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missiles at an ex-airbase in Belarus, enhancing its missile threat to Europe. This aligns with U.S. intelligence and aims to deter NATO's assistance to Kyiv. The move represents a shift in Russia's nuclear strategy stated by Putin.
Moscow is reportedly deploying nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles, identified as Oreshnik, at a former airbase in eastern Belarus. Researchers from the U.S. have discovered this development through satellite imagery, confirming that it aligns with U.S. intelligence assessments about Russia's bolstering nuclear capabilities in Europe.
The decision to station these missiles in Belarus is seen as a strategic move by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid rising tensions with NATO. The Kremlin's strategy aims to counter Western military support for Ukraine, which seeks weaponry capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory.
Experts believe this relocation of nuclear missiles is more of a political maneuver than a military necessity, signaling Russia's increased reliance on nuclear threats. As negotiations on international armament treaties loom, Moscow's actions highlight the fracturing post-Cold War balance.