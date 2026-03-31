U.S. Reconsiders NATO Obligations Amid Strains over Iran Conflict

In a surprising move on Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stopped short of reaffirming America's dedication to NATO's collective defense, leaving the decision to President Donald Trump. This comes in the wake of key European allies displaying reluctance to support the U.S. in its conflict with Iran.

Hegseth's remarks suggest a potential fracture within the NATO alliance, as the U.S. contemplates its stance. Such indecision might embolden Russia or other adversaries to challenge NATO's cornerstone commitment, Article 5, which declares an attack on one ally as an attack on all.

The situation is compounded by European nations, such as France, Italy, and Spain, posing obstacles to U.S. military operations against Iran. This has further strained transatlantic ties, amid Trump's contentious stance on various geopolitical issues, including the Middle East oil security and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)