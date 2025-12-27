UN Welcomes Release of Guinea-Bissau Opposition Figures, Urges Further Action

The release on Tuesday of six opposition figures from detention in Guinea-Bissau has been described as an encouraging and positive step, though concerns remain over the broader human rights situation in the country. While acknowledging the development, there have been renewed calls on the authorities to take further and decisive action to uphold fundamental freedoms and end practices that undermine the rule of law.

Authorities have been urged to put an end to all arbitrary detentions and to halt all forms of intimidation, including physical attacks against human rights defenders. Serious concern has also been expressed over ongoing restrictions on the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, which are essential pillars of a democratic society.

An important development noted was the granting of access to four detained individuals to international human rights officials last week. This step has been welcomed as a sign of increased openness and engagement. However, significant concerns persist, as the families of several other detainees continue to receive no information regarding their loved ones’ fate, whereabouts, or the charges against them.

The lack of transparency surrounding these detentions raises the risk that some cases may amount to enforced disappearance, a grave violation of international human rights law. Such practices not only cause immense distress to families but also erode public trust in State institutions.

There has been a clear call on all responsible actors in Guinea-Bissau to immediately and unconditionally release all individuals detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. Ensuring due process, transparency, and accountability in detention practices is essential to restoring confidence and preventing further human rights violations.

The situation highlights the need for sustained reforms and genuine commitment by the authorities to protect civic space, safeguard human rights defenders, and ensure that fundamental freedoms are respected in both law and practice.